Monkey Fever Outbreak in Karnataka: 21 Cases Reported In Uttara Kannada; Symptoms & Transmission

Bengaluru: At least 21 cases of monkey fever, also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), have been reported from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district so far. Out of these, 8 patients have been admitted to hospitals while the remaining 13 are being treated at home. Monkey fever is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to Southern India and can be fatal to humans. The virus is mostly found in forest areas, putting people living in and around these regions at high risk of infection.

Transmission and Symptoms

Monkey fever is caused by a virus belonging to the Flaviviridae family, the same family of viruses that cause yellow fever and dengue. The virus is primarily transmitted through monkeys. Humans can contract the disease by coming in direct contact with infected animals or through tick bites. However, infected individuals do not play a role in further transmission of the disease.

Dr. Niraj, the District Health Officer (DHO) said that the people are warned not to venture into the forest area. “Those who will have to go into the forests are provided with repellent oil to be applied to exposed areas of the body like legs and hands. They need to wash properly once they are back. So far 21 cases are reported,” he said.

He said that the people have been asked to contact health authorities if they have symptoms of fever, cough and cold.

“People affected with monkey fever for the second time, may have symptoms of bleeding and temperature can soar as well. The people need to take precautions as the vaccines administered earlier have not worked effectively. The new vaccine is yet to come until then people have to be careful,” he said.

Symptoms associated with the fever include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Muscle stiffness

Mental disorder

Tremors

Poor vision

Severe headache

Poor reflexes

Preventing Monkey Fever

To prevent monkey fever, it is essential to take measures such as wearing protective clothing, using insect repellents, and avoiding contact with monkeys and ticks. Additionally, individuals should maintain proper hygiene practices, including regular handwashing, to reduce the risk of infection.

Monkey Fever Diagnosis

The doctors may recommend certain blood work to determine monkey fever which includes hemagglutination inhibition assay (HI), complement fixation tests, neutralization tests, RT-PCR and ELISA test to detect immunoglobin M antibodies. The initial stage of diagnosis PCR test is recommended, and later stage ELISA test is performed.

