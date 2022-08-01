Bengaluru: Amid the rising cases of Monkeypox virus, the Karnataka government on Monday issued a circular to BBMP and all District administrations regarding enhanced surveillance, designated institutional isolation facilities. Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia University to Organise Five-Day Covid Vaccination Camp From August 2

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar took to Twitter and wrote, "As a precautionary measure to check the spread of #monkeypox infection, a circular has been issued to BBMP and all District administrations regarding enhanced surveillance, designated institutional isolation facilities."

As a precautionary measure to check the spread of #monkeypox infection, a circular has been issued to BBMP and all District administrations regarding enhanced surveillance, designated institutional isolation facilities, mandatory contact tracing and testing of samples.

Delhi Reports Second Monkeypox Case

A 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, has tested positive for monkeypox virus, reported news agency PTI quoting official sources on Monday. This takes the total number of infected people in the country to six, sources said.

The Nigerian national is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection. He has no recent history of foreign or local travel, sources told PTI. He is admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection.

Kerala Confirms India’s First Monkeypox Death

The death of a 22-year-old young man who recently returned from UAE was on Monday confirmed to be India’s first monkeypox death, Kerala health minister Veena George said.

“A young boy returned from UAE on July 22, he was with his family when on July 26 he developed a fever and was admitted on July 27. On July 28 he was moved to a ventilator. He got tested on July 19 for monkeypox in UAE, the result of which was positive,” said Minister Veena George.