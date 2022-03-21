Bengaluru: The mortal remains of a 21-year-old Indian student killed in war-torn Ukraine arrived in Bengaluru on Monday morning. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University was killed on March 1 in Russian shelling when he stepped out of his apartment for a nearby supermarket to buy some provisions. His parents have said that the body will be donated for medical research.Also Read - US President Biden to Visit NATO Member Poland on March 25 to Discuss Ukraine War: White House

Gyanagaudar's family members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the others present at the airport to receive the body. The body was then taken to Gyanagaudar's native place, Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district. Stating that it is unfortunate that Gyanagaudar lost his life in the conflict zone, Bommai speaking to reporters said, "His mother was crying for the body to come.

Initially, we were also skeptical about the possibility of bringing the body from the war zone. It was a herculean task, which was successfully conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his huge diplomatic strength and image."

Thanking the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and officials, for bringing thousands of students back home from Ukraine, he said, “this (bringing body) was just impossible because most of the time we can’t get the bodies of our soldiers from war zones, but here getting a citizen’s body that too from a third country, is just a miracle.”

Gyanagaudar’s parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere’ after paying their last respects.