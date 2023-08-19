Home

Mumbai Model Blackmails 50 Men With Sex Videos In Bengaluru, Extorts Rs 35 Lakh

Over 50 men are believed to have fallen victim to the trap set up by a Mumbai model and her three associates.

The woman, who is the prime suspect in the case, is yet to be arrested.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has surfaced in India’s commercial capital, Mumbai. In this case, a model enticed men to her residence under the pretense of engaging in sexual activities, filmed videos of the encounters, and then employed these videos to intimidate and extort the victims. The Karnataka Police recently dismantled the sextortion ring, suspecting that over 50 men had fallen victim to the group’s activities. This alarming situation came to public attention when one of the victims mustered the courage to file a formal complaint with the police. As per the complainant, the woman, identified as Neha alias Meher, befriended the victim on messaging platform Telegram. After that, the two started talking on WhatsApp.

How Did the Woman Lure the Victims?

The woman told the man that her husband was employed in Dubai and conveyed her desire to participate in sexual activities with him. Additionally, she shared her photographs and provided her address.

The man said that on March 3rd, at 3:30 pm, he went to Meher’s house. He said that after some time, three unknown people came into the bedroom and asked him why he was there. Then, they attacked him.

The Threat

According to the victim, the group threatened to undress him in public, take him to a mosque for a procedure, and make him marry Meher if he didn’t give them Rs 3 lakh. He claimed that they sent Rs 21,500 to a mobile number using the PhonePe payment app.

Hoe The Victim Escaped?

The victim man further informed the police that the group kept him captive until 8 pm and asked for another Rs 2.5 lakh through a credit card transaction. The person filing the complaint stated that his credit card was at his home. When the accused tried to go with him to get the card, he was able to escape.

The Gang Extorted Rs 35 Lakh From Victims

Following the complaint, police initiated a probe into the matter. During the investigation into the sextortion raket, it came to light that more than 50 men had seemingly become victims of the trap. The gang had succeeded in collecting more than Rs 35 lakh by blackmailing the victims.

As of now, the authorities have apprehended three individuals involved, and Meher’s whereabouts have been tracked to Mumbai.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and details are awaited.

