Murder of 82-Yr-Old IB Officer RK Kulkarni In Mysuru Caught On Video

Karnataka, Mysuru: The death of the 82-year-old former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, which was initially believed to be a road accident, till now, according to the investigation, now appears to be a well-planned murder. Former IB officer RK Kulkarni was found dead on Friday evening in Manas Gangotri area of ​​Mysuru when he had gone for a walk there in the evening as usual.

WATCH THE VIDEO; DUE TO GRAPHIC CONTENTS, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

Initially, it was believed to be a case of hit and run but the CCTV footage recovered from near the incident site shows that a car deliberately crushed him. The police have now started searching for that car considering it a murder. At present, the reason for the murder is not clear.

RK Kulkarni had retired 23 years ago.

Chandragupta, Police Commissioner Mysuru, said, “We got preliminary information that an accident took place on November 4 at 5.30 pm at Manasa Gangotri where an 83-year-old person was killed after being hit by a car.

“When we investigated it thoroughly we arrived at the conclusion that it was not an accident but a murder and accordingly, we started our investigation. Three investigation teams led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimharaja jurisdiction have been constituted.

“The investigations are on.

“We got suspicious after we found that there were no number plates on the vehicle. There are some leads that we cannot disclose now.”