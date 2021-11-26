Bengaluru: A loud sound similar to that of an explosion was heard this morning near Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru. According to reports, the natural disaster cell did not pick up any seismic activity. The sound was reported from Bidadi, home to several quarry businesses, ndtv reported.Also Read - DU PG Admission 2021: Delhi University to Release 2nd Merit List Soon. Here's How to Check

"Data was analysed from our seismic observatories for any seismic signatures or possible earthquake signals during the said period. The seismographs show no signatures of local tremors or earthquake," the report quoted KSNDMC as saying in a press note.

A similar sound was also heard on July 2 in Bengaluru, which was believed to be the sonic boom of a jet aircraft when it went faster than the speed of sound.

While authorities ruled out an earthquake, no one seemed to know what caused it even 12 hours after the incident.

Residents of RR Nagar, Kengeri and Vijayanagar, Banashankari and Jayanagar, among other areas, reported hearing the sound and noticed the rattling of doors and windows.