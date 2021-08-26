Mysuru: A day after the alarming event where a college student was gang-raped by a group of robbers in Mysuru district and her boyfriend badly beaten up for objecting, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday stirred a controversy after making certain remarks on the incident. Not only did he use “rape” as a synonym for political pressure, but he also said that the girl “should not have gone” to such a deserted place.Also Read - Sexual Intercourse Between Husband-Wife 'Even if by Force' Not Rape: Chhattisgarh High Court

“The rape has happened. These Congress people are trying to rape me. They are trying to rape the Home Minister,” the Karnataka Home Minister told reporters today, and added, “A young girl like her, she (rape survivor) shouldn’t have gone there. It’s an isolated place. Firstly she should not have gone there. Then again we can’t stop people saying you can’t go somewhere. It is such an isolated place.” Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape: Victim in Critical Condition; Karnataka ADGP Visits Crime Spot Near Lalithadripura

Speaking to reporters here, he said there are concerns about the lack of police patrolling in such places, and that he was going to Mysuru and will discuss with officials to rectify the lapses. He also accused the Congress of trying to gain political mileage from such an “inhuman” incident. Also Read - Karnataka Gangrape: College Student Allegedly Raped, Boyfriend Attacked in Mysuru; State Orders Action Against Culprits

Jnanendra’s statements that the gang-rape victim and her male friend should not have gone to the place, and his claims that the opposition Congress was trying to “rape” him, has evoked sharp reactions from the Congress.

Targeting Jnanendra for his comment on the victim, the Congress party said, “Home Minister you have the onus of protecting the state, are you not ashamed of making such a shabby remark?”

“He (Home Minister) has claimed that Congress was raping him, he is using the word rape very lightly…It seems he likes that word. I seek the response of BJP leaders on this statement. When Home Minister is saying that Congress is raping him, what is the administration of the state doing,” state Congress president DK Shivakumar said.

A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday, while her boyfriend, who was with her at the site, was brutally thrashed. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The girl had reportedly come to Mysuru for studies from Uttar Pradesh. The girl is pursuing MBA from a private college. The police sources had earlier said that the victim and her friend were out of danger.

The girl and her boyfriend are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. However, the woman is reported to be in critical condition currently.

“The incident happened around 7:30-8 PM (on Tuesday), and the victim is admitted in the hospital, where good treatment is being provided. By 12 pm (on Wednesday) FIR was registered. As (the victim) is in shock, we are not able to record her statement completely. But, police have registered an FIR and all efforts are on to trace (the culprits),” Jnanendra had said earlier.

“There is no information on any arrests so far, once arrested, it will be made known,” he added, in response to a question.

With PTI inputs