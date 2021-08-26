Mysuru: In an incident that has sent shockwaves across the nation, a 23-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh was reportedly gangraped by six youths in the foothills of the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. The horrific incident is being investigated by Karnataka ADGP (L&O) CH Pratap Reddy. He visited the crime spot, a forested area near Lalithadripura (north) layout, today, reported TOI.Also Read - Karnataka Gangrape: College Student Allegedly Raped, Boyfriend Attacked in Mysuru; State Orders Action Against Culprits

The woman is in a critical condition currently and yet to give her statement to the police, Indian Express reported. However, police have recorded a statement from her friend who is also admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place on Tuesday at about 7 p.m. The girl, along with a friend, was on their way to the Chamundi hills area when a gang of six youths in an inebriated state waylaid them in isolated Lalithadripura and committed the crime.

The gang had initially demanded money. However, when the victims refused, they attacked her friend and dragged the woman to a place where they allegedly raped her.

The girl is said to have come to Mysuru for studies from Uttar Pradesh. The girl is pursuing MBA from a private college. The police sources had earlier said that the victim and her friend have been admitted to the hospital for treatment and were out of danger.

The investigation is on.

The Karnataka government has assured that none of the accused will be spared irrespective of their influence, and the victims will be brought to justice.