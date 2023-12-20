Home

Mysuru Mother-Of-Two, 22-Yo Lover Die By Suicide After Family Backlash

A married woman and her alleged lover committed in suicide in Mysuru district of Karnataka after facing backlash over their relationship.

Mysuru News: A married woman and her purported lover allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka’s Mysuru district after facing backlash from their families over their alleged relationship. As per reports, the alleged couple committed suicide in separate instances after their families found out about their affair, leading to a tiff.

According to the police, the 28-year-old mother-of-two shared a close friendship with her 22-year-old male friend and had recently entered into an alleged relationship with him. The man had recently put up a picture of himself and with the woman as his WhatsApp status which exposed their relationship resulting in tensions between their families.

The controversial affair became more compounded as the two belonged to different communities.

A senior police official said the picture was seen by their families, resulting in a dispute, following which the woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ house.

“The picture was noticed by their families and acquaintances. Family members and in-laws of the

woman, who has two children, got to know about her alleged affair with the man. Following this,

she hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house on Sunday”, the officer said.

After finding out about the fate of his alleged girlfriend, the woman’s lover allegedly also died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his home Hunsar town in Mysuru district, he said.

“Tension ensued between both the families and it led to a quarrel. Subsequently, the woman’s

male friend with whom she had an affair also died by hanging himself from a tree near the vicinity

of his residence”, he said.

Police said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide as the society would not have allowed the star-crossed lovers to be together as the woman was already married and mother to two children.

However, all angles are being investigated to rule out any foul play, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

