Home

Karnataka

Namma Metro BIG Update: Trains At Every 3 Minutes On This Route During Peak Hours, Here’s What You Need To Know

Namma Metro BIG Update: Trains At Every 3 Minutes On This Route During Peak Hours, Here’s What You Need To Know

The BMRCL has announced for Namma Metro users, that from Monday, during peak hours, trains will come at every three minutes on one particular route. Here's all you need to know..

Bengaluru metro

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the most popular and most populated cities of India and is often referred to as the ‘corporate capital’ as most corporate offices are in this city. As much as the Bengaluru-ians love their city, one thing that all of them despise, is the Bengaluru Traffic. This is why, instead of road travel, private or public, a lot of people choose to use the Bengaluru Metro, more popularly known as the Namma Metro. If you also use the Namma Metro, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has made a major announcement for you. The BMRCL has announced trains at every three minutes on a major route, during peak hours, from Monday itself. Here’s all you need to know…

Trending Now

Namma Metro: BMRCL Announces Trains At Every 3 Minutes

As mentioned earlier, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has made an announcement for all those who travel by the Namma Metro. According to BMRCL officials, short-loop train services have been introduced for peak hours, starting Monday, February 26, 2024. The trains will function at peak hours in the morning, i.e. between 8:45 AM and 10:20 AM on all working days, barring Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

You may like to read

Bengaluru Metro: New Trains At Every 3 Minutes, Check Stations

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, these trains will run every three minutes, between the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalya Metro Stations. The BMRCL officials believe that it will help those who are travelling from the Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli and KR Pura Metro stations.

In another update, the BMRCL officials have reaveled that for those who are arriving in the Karnataka capital through Indian Railways or intercity buses, Namma Metro is also introducing the first train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegow station (Majestic) towards all directions at 5 am on all days of the week, except Sundays.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.