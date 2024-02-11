Home

Alert Bengaluru People! Namma Metro Purple Line Services Temporarily Suspended TODAY, Check Timings And Stations

The Purple Line Services on the Namma Metro, i.e. the Bengaluru Metro will remain partially disrupted for two hours today. Check timings and metro stations which you will not be able to use..

Representative Image

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the busiest cities of India and can also be called the ‘corporate capital’ of India as most corporate offices are situated here, in the Karnataka capital. One problem that every Bengaluru resident faces and hates, is the infamous Bengaluru Traffic. To save hours and hours of traffic jams, a lot of people use the public transport, especially the Namma Metro, also known as the Bengaluru Metro. If you are planning to use the Metro today, please note that the Namma Metro Purple Line Services will be disrupted today for a specific time; selected metro stations on this line will remain temporarily suspended. Read to know why, the timings of suspension and the stations which are affected..

Namma Metro Purple Line Services Temporarily Suspended

As mentioned earlier, the Namma Metro Purple Line Services will remain temporarily suspended today, i.e. Sunday, February 11, 2024. An official announcement about the same has been made by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The services will remain partially disrupted due to maintenance work that will be conducted by the BMRCL.

Bengaluru Metro Purple Line Services Disrupted: Timings, Affected Stations

The official announcement of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited has specified the timings of the service suspension and the stations that will remain non-functional for that period. The official update reads, “Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation will be conducting maintenance work on the Purple Line between Trinity and MG Road Metro Stations on Sunday. Commercial services between MG Road and Indiranagar Metro Stations on the Purple Line will be temporarily suspended from 7 am to 9 am (for a duration of two hours) to facilitate this maintenance.”

Bengaluru Metro Latest Update

While the maintenance work continues, metro trains in Bengaluru will only work between MG Road and Challaghatta and Indiranagar and Whitefield (Kadugodi) from 7:00 AM. The normal services on the complete Purple Line will start from 9:00 AM, between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Challaghatta Metro Stations. The BMRCL has also informed that there is no change in the Namma Metro Green Line Services; trains on this line will run as scheduled from 7:00 AM.

