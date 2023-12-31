Home

Bengaluru Citizens CANNOT Celebrate New Year’s Eve At This Place; Entry Banned, All Bookings Cancelled

Bangalore citizens planning to celebrate New Year at Nandi Hills? Chikkaballapur district closes Nandi Hills for new year celebrations and cancels all bookings as entry is banned. Know all details..

Entry Banned At Nandi Hills On Dec 31 and Jan 1 (Representative Image)

New Delhi: New Year is in less than 24 hours and most people have been planning extremely hard to celebrate and welcome 2024 in style. Different cities have announced traffic and other restrictions but despite these restrictions, there have been plans for parties and celebrations. If you live in Bengaluru and have been planning to celebrate the new year in the hilly areas, i.e. the Nandi Hills, then you are in for a disappointment. Seeing the heavy crowd heading to the Nandi Hills, to ensure safety especially when JN.1 Variant Covid Cases are on the rise, the Chikkaballapur district has banned entry of people at the Nandi Hills and has also cancelled the bookings made previously. Read to know all details..

No New Year Celebrations At Nandi Hills For Bangalore People

As mentioned earlier, Bengaluru people planning to bring in the new year in the Nandi Hills, will not be able to do so as the Chikkaballapur district has banned entry of people in the area on December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024. To ensure safety amid rising covid cases, especially in Karnataka, the district is not allowing people in the Nandi Hills; a major reason for this decision is the overcrowding Nandi Hills saw on December 29, with close to 33,000 visitors.

Bookings Cancelled, Overnight Stay Not Possible

As mentioned earlier, the district has cancelled all bookings of people who were going to stay at Nandi Hills; these restrictions have been imposed from the evening of the New Year’s Eve, i.e. December 31, 2023 to the early morning of January 1, 2024. Overnight stay is not allowed and this is why, all bookings made, stand cancelled.

Traffic Advisory Issued in Bengaluru For New Year 2024

To manage traffic congestion in the city, Bengaluru Police issued traffic advisories for the city.

Police popular hotspots like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Residency Road, known for their pulsating nightlife, will become pedestrian-only zones for all to ring in the year safely.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said to manage traffic congestion, traffic restrictions have been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road.

He also added that no vehicular movement will be allowed except police and essential services vehicles, between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 AM on January 1.

