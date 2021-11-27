Omicron Variant Latest News Today: In the wake of the new COVID variant Omicron, the Karnataka government on Saturday reviewed the situation in the state and issued fresh guidelines. Giving details, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the strict inspections will be intensified at the International Airport. The state government said permission will be granted to enter the city for those who test negative for coronavirus.Also Read - Flight Ban: South Africa Says Being 'Punished' For Detecting New Covid Variant Omicron

The state government further added that the people working in government offices and malls must receive both doses of vaccine and the arrangements will be made for vaccination in government offices and malls.

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held an emergency meeting today over the new #COVID19 variant #Omicron. Other ministers, including state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, officials of state Health Department & other departments attended the meeting. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/gXxOJg5tAW — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

“More than 1000 people have come from South Africa. All of them have been tested. One more test will be done after 10 days for those who have already come to Bengaluru or somewhere,” Karnataka Minister R Ashoka said.

The decisions were taken during an emergency meeting called by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai with experts of the health and disaster department to discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Earlier in the day, CM Bommai had said that he has called a meeting of experts of health and disaster departments today in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala and clusters in a few colleges in Dharwad and Bengaluru.

The development comes as several medical college students and faculty members tested Covid-19 positive in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, taking the total number of affected medical students to 281 on Saturday.

On Saturday, Karnataka recorded 402 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths. As per the state’s health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year.

In the meantime, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the people coming from new Covid-19 variant affected countries have to take RT-PCR after landing in Bengaluru.

In a latest development, two South African nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bengaluru and their samples have been sent for further tests to ascertain about the variant. Both of them have been quarantined and there was no need for worry, one official told news agency PTI.

“From (November) 1 to 26, a total of 94 people have come from South Africa, out of them two have tested positive for regular Covid-19. So people need not worry,” Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas, under whose jurisdiction Kempegowda International Airport comes, said.

Karnataka | 584 pax had come to Bengaluru from 10 high-risk nations. Out of them, 2 who returned from South Africa (Indian nationals) tested positive for COVID on 11 & 20 Nov respectively. We sent it for sequencing & came to know that it's Delta variant: Bangalore Rural Dist DC — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

He said both the infected persons have been quarantined and are being monitored by the authorities and their samples have been sent for further tests to ascertain the variant.