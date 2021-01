Bengaluru: In a big relief for commuters, the South Western Railway (SWR) will operate a train service daily from Monday between the main city station and Devanahalli near the Bengaluru international airport to ferry air passengers both ways. The first train will depart from KSR at 4.45 a.m. Monday and reach the airport station at 5.50 a.m. Also Read - Night Curfew, No Public Gathering: Pandemic Casts Dark Shadow Over New Year's Eve Celebrations Across India

"Two pairs of trains will operate from Monday between Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station in the city and the Kempegowda international Airport Devanahalli halt station. The fare is Rs 15 for one-way trip," a zonal official told IANS.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying that the train service will benefit lakhs of people and reduce traffic congestion.

Kempegowda International Airport Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from 4th January. This will go a long way in enhancing last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefit lakhs of people and reduce the traffic congestion drastically. pic.twitter.com/tXoWiwyzqg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 3, 2021

The Bengaluru international airport is about 40km northeast of the city.

“Another pair of trains will run from Yelahanka station in the city’s northern suburb to Devanahalli halt station on the Bengaluru-Dharmavaram route,” said the official. The fare is Rs 10 for the one-way trip.

The railway board on Friday permitted the SWR to operate three new diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains to the airport.

“A regular train from Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarpet in Kolar district will also stop at the Devanahalli halt station to pick passengers on its return journey via Yesvantpur,” said the official.

“The train service will be much cheaper than bus and taxi fares between the city and the airport,” added the official.

The airport operator will run shuttle service between the Devanahalli station and the airport terminal.

