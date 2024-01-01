Home

New Year Tragedy: Bengaluru BBA Student Dies By Suicide After Parents Deny Photoshoot

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Varshini.

Varshini was also studying a photography course. (IANS)

Tragedy For Bengaluru Family: In a shocking incident reported from Bengaluru, a young woman died by suicide after her parents allegedly did not allow her to go for a photoshoot on New Year celebrations, said officials on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Varshini, a BBA student of a reputed college in Jayanagar and a resident of Sudhama Nagar.

Varshini was also studying a photography course.

According to police, Varshini wanted to visit a mall and do a photoshoot there. When she was all set to go, her parents objected and stopped her from going out.

Not able to take the advice of her parents, Varshini hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

The Wilson Garden police have taken up the case for investigation.

More details were awaited.

