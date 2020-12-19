Bengaluru: The Bengaluru administration has ordered to ban parties and gatherings on MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street and other parts of the city on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Russian Couple Forced To Publicly Apologise For Getting Drunk And Having Sex on Thai Beach

“During New Year’s Eve, people congregate in large numbers in public places in Bengaluru and other urban areas. We need to avoid this. So state government has issued guidelines stating prohibition of celebration in public,” said Dr K. Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister. Also Read - WhatsApp Users in India Sent Over 20 Billion Messages on New Year's Eve

“All public celebrations are banned on streets like M G Road, Church Street, Brigade Road and Koramangala in Bengaluru where people in large numbers gather on New Year’s Eve. Celebrations at pubs and restaurants have also been banned,” said Manjunatha Prasad, BBMP Commissioner.

As per the official release, the pubs and clubs in Bengaluru have been ordered to allow to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and give entry only to people having reservations.

Earlier, a committee set up by state health and family welfare department had proposed a lockdown from December 20 to mid-January to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka has crossed the 12,000 mark, as the state reported 1,152 new cases and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,08,275, the health department said on Saturday. A total of over 1,29,37,540 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,150 were tested today alone, and 12,900 among them were rapid antigen tests.

The day also saw 2,147 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,152 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 586 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.