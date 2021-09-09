Bengaluru: Five districts in Karnataka are under strict surveillance and have been put on high alert as a case of the Nipah virus (NiV) has surfaced from neighbouring Kerala. The state health department has directed authorities to strengthen surveillance and preparedness in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar since these districts border Kerala.Also Read - What Is Nipah Virus? Here's All You Need To Know | Symptoms, Transmission, Treatment

CM Bommai Seeks Report on Impact of Nipah Virus

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said he will be getting a report on the possible impact of Nipah virus infections in the state this evening, and necessary action will be taken to control it. “Regarding Nipah virus, I have given directions to the Health Secretary and experts. I will get a report on its behaviour in Kerala and its impact on us by this evening, following which necessary action will be taken,” Bommai said.

What Steps Are Being Taken Currently to Monitor Nipah Virus in State?

The Karnataka government has directed district administrations, especially those bordering that state, to strengthen surveillance and preparedness.

It said that all those coming from Kerala should be monitored for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion, and diarrhea.

Nipah Virus in Kerala

A case of Nipah virus was registered in Kozhikode in Kerala on Monday, informed Coimbatore district collector GS Sameeran, adding that they are taking all necessary precautions on the border.”One Nipah virus case had been identified in Kozhikode.

The health department had issued some instructions including how to identify Nipah, Zika, or Dengue virus. Patients with high body temperature will have to undergo certain procedures and health check-ups,” stated GS Sameeran.

Meanwhile, a total of 68 people are under isolation for the Nipah virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

Further, she informed that all the patients are stable. “A total of 68 people are under isolation in Government Medical College, Kozhikode. All patients are stable,” she said.