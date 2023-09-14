Home

Nipah Virus: Karnataka Imposes Restrictions As Deadly Infection Rises in Kerala | Check Safety Guidelines

Nipah Virus: The Karnataka government has set up an isolation ward at the Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Amid rising cases of Nipah virus in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka has imposed restrictions on the borders and strengthened surveillance for fever in people across the district. Dakshina Kannada DHO (in-charge) Dr Sudarshan said all primary health centers (PHCs), located in border areas, have been instructed to maintain a state of vigilance and to carry out surveillance for fever in people.

In the wake of the Nipah virus cases, the health department has asked the police to open check-posts at border points to inspect goods vehicles entering the district. Moreover, police have been directed to check fruits entering the state from Kerala.

The state government has set up an isolation ward at the Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. Moreover, private hospitals and medical college hospitals have been told to make necessary arrangements and inform the DHO and surveillance officer if they come across any symptomatic cases.

In the meantime, Dr Sudarshan advised the public not to ignore fever and to seek medical consultation. And he also emphasized that people in the district should not panic about the Nipah virus in Kerala as not all cases of fever will be treated as Nipah.

Nipah Virus: Check safety guidelines

The state government said it will take voluntary and vigilant measures near the Kerala border.

The state government will take necessary action to convene a meeting of the District Rapid Response Team regarding Nipah virus management.

All government and private health institutions in Dakshina Kannada will report Nipah virus cases and immediately inform the district office/unit.

Fever surveillance units will be strengthened for all Primary Health Center (PHC) medical officers, including the provision of separate 10-bedded wards for Nipah virus management in district hospitals, taluk hospitals, and all medical college hospitals.

Steps will be taken to establish an effective system for awareness and sensitising healthcare professionals, especially surgeons, about this virus.

Kerala Reports Another Case Of Nipah Virus

Kerala on Wednesday reported another case of Nipah virus and the total number of active cases of the infection has gone up to three with the confirmation of new positive case in Kozhikode.

Health Minister Veena George said, “So far, three samples have tested Nipah positive. We have started contact tracing. Of 706 contacts, 77 are in the high-risk category, 153 health workers are in the low-risk category.”

She said that the Kerala government has formed 19 committees to monitor the outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state.

“We have arranged a telemedicine facility. We have formulated 19 committees for monitoring the Nipah virus outbreak. No person who is in the high-risk category has any symptoms,” Veena George said.

“Root maps of the deceased have been published. Those patients in the high-risk category are requested to remain inside their respective houses. If they have any symptoms, they can contact the call center,” she said.

