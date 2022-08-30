New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed an urgent order according to which no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations can be held at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan. This order has ended the deadlock just in time, as the festival is tomorrow and the day after. The state was insisting on giving permissions to set up pandals for the Hindu festival, and the High Court, too, said it could do so. The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday halted the Karnataka High Court and state government’s decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan on Wednesday. It ordered the maintenance of ‘status quo’ in the matter.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Vastu Tips: Which Ganesh Murti Should be Brought Home And Where it Should be Placed

The Karnataka Waqf Board had approached the Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court's decision and said that no such festivals have been held there "for 200 years".

At present, there is a dispute going on in Karnataka regarding the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at the Idgah ground. The Waqf Board is opposing Ganesh Chaturthi Puja at the Idgah ground. Now the Supreme Court has asked to maintain the status quo during the hearing. In such a situation, for now, there will not be a Ganesh festival.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, said unnecessary religious tension was being created in the area. Last week, the Karnataka High Court granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah ground in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.