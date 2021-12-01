New Delhi: Putting an end to speculations surrounding ‘lockdown’ across the state in the wake of new Omicron variant of coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai asserted that his government had no plans to impose shutdown-like curbs. However, based on the number of cases and scenarios in the coming days certain stringent measures might be taken, said the chief minister.Also Read - 'Cremated' by Civic Officials 16 Months Ago, Rotten COVID Bodies Found at Hospital Morgue in Bengaluru

“There is no question of lockdown, as of now. Normal public life should continue”, he stated, adding that COVID norms should be followed at places where people gather. CM Bommai further assured that his government is taking utmost precautions and keeping strict vigil against the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. Also Read - Is Karnataka Mulling To Impose Another Covid Lockdown? CM Basavaraj Bommai Clears Air, This is What He Said

Curbs Tightened Across The State

Meanwhile, with new clusters emerging in the state, the government has tightened curbs against the Delta variant too. The chief minister asserted that the government has to manage things at two levels to control the further spread of the pandemic. Also Read - Sample of 1 Person Who Tested Covid Positive at Bengaluru Airport Different From Delta: Karnataka Health Minister

“The state government has issued the guidelines for setting up clusters where a spurt in the cases had been reported. Those in the clusters are being tested again 7 days after they get a positive report of the first test. About 4000 persons have been tested at SDM college in Dharwad. Similar tests are on at clusters in Mysuru, Hassan and Anekal in Bengaluru”, news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

Full List of Restrictions Announced so Far in Karnataka

RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for Keralites

Intensifying screening of international passengers at airports

Heightened border checks

No public events at educational institutions

Mandatory RT-PCR Test For International Travellers Arriving in Karnataka

International travellers arriving in the state will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test and be in seven days home quarantine, the Karnataka government said issuing an order yesterday. Health Minister K Sudhakar said that about 2,500 international passengers arrive in the state every day and it is now mandatory for everyone to undergo RT-PCR testing.

“Mandatory RT-PCR test is being carried out for travelers from countries where the new virus is found. The Chief Minister has instructed us to test travelers from all countries,” he said after meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee.

“About 2,500 passengers come to the state every day from various nations. Those who are negative will be home quarantined for seven days. Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day. Those who are asymptomatic will be tested on the seventh day. If positive, they will be immediately hospitalized and treated separately,” he said.