No More Traffic In Bengaluru! PM Modi To Inaugurate 2 Stretches Of This Ring Road, Here’s All You Need To Know

PM Modi will be inaugurating two stretches of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) today, on March 211, 2024. Here's all you need to know...

New Delhi: The ‘Silicon Valley of India’ aka Bengaluru is one of the most popular and populated cities of India. The Bengaluru-ites love their city but the one thing that every single person is fed-up of, is the infamous Bengaluru Traffic. The Bengaluru Traffic causes long traffic jams and in order to reduce the traffic congestion in the Karnataka capital, two important stretches of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) are being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, on March 11, 2024. The first phase of this ring road is being opened for the public and its total distance is 80 kilometres. Here’s all you need to know…

Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road Inauguration

As mentioned earlier, the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) Phase 1 inauguration is being done by the Prime Minister today. Built with the intention of reducing traffic on the Bengaluru roads, two sections of the Satellite Town Ring Road are being opened for the general public. In total, the length of the ring road is 288 kilometres but the stretch which is being inaugurated, is of about 80 kiloetres.

Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) Phase 1 Details

In the first phase of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), the two stretches are Dobbaspet-Doddaballapur bypass section of NH-648 (its of 42 kms and has been constructed for Rs 1,438 crore) and the Doddaballapur Bypass-Hoskote Section of NH-648 (its of 37.6 kms and has been constructed for Rs 1,317 crore).

The total distance of the Satellite Town Ring Road is 288 kilometres and this Rs 17,000-crore project has been executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This will allow a bypass route for the goods traffic and has also allowed commercial vegicles to avoid entering the areas of the city which are in the core and are traffic-prone.

Toll Collections On These Routes

As quoted by a Moneycontrol Report, KB Jayakumara, the NHAI Project Director has said, “Toll collection for the Doddaballapur bypass–Hoskote began in November 2023, and toll collection for the Dobbaspet–Doddaballapur section will commence shortly. The rest of the areas along the STRR are expected to benefit commuters. We have received positive feedback from motorists on the quality of construction.”

The STRR is expected to be an alternative route for those coming from Kolar, Hoskote, Chittoor and Hosur, to the Kempegowda International Airport.

