No More Traffic Jams In Bengaluru? Karnataka To Use This Technology To Manage Congestions

Bengaluru Police will be using Artificial Intelligence to tackle traffic congestions and this might help in reducing traffic jams in the city.

New Delhi: Bengaluru is an extremely populated city and is considered as the corporate capital of India. A major issue faced by the people of Bengaluru is traffic jams which last for hours together. This is one reason why most people in the city avoid getting out of their houses; however, it seems that Karnataka and Bengaluru Police in particular has found a solution to one of the biggest problems faced by the residents of Bengaluru. According to the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, Karnataka will now use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor traffic violations in the city and to manage traffic congestions.

One thing Bengaluru is ‘famous’ rather ‘infamous’ for, is traffic jams. In a huge announcement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced that Karnataka will now be using the help or assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manage traffic congestions and monitor traffic violations in the city. At the National Road Safety Month-24 Event in Kanteerava Stadium, the Deputy CM said that since population and number of vehicles in the city is increasing, they will be using high-end technology including AI to monitor traffic.

DK Shivakumar said, “Thousands of new vehicles come to the city every day and managing traffic in Bengaluru is a challenging task. We would be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor vehicles’ movements and act accordingly. We are joining hands with the BBMP in charting a plan for better management of traffic. The officials are also studying the traffic management systems of developed nations to implement similar strategies here.”

Bengaluru Police To Use AI For Monitoring Traffic Violations

Along with traffic congestions, Bengaluru Police will also use this high-end technology to monitor and control traffic violations. At the event, DK Shivakumar said that according to the data by National Crime Records Bureau, more than 6000 driving licenses have been cancelled in the last 3 years, most accidents have taken place because two-wheeler drivers have not worn helmets. To manage such traffic violations, Bengaluru will take help from artificial intelligence.

(Inputs from PTI)

