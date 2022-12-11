No ‘Salaam Aarti’ In Karnataka Temples As Govt Renames The Tradition Started By Tipu Sultan

This decision was taken by Dharmika Parishat or State Religious Council which oversees all the temples in the state.

“Salaam Aarati” will become “Sandhya Aarati” in all Karnataka temples (Image for representational purpose only)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to rename “Salaam Aarti” — a tradition started by Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan to ”Sandhya Aarti”. All the temples across Karnataka will now call the evening prayers “Sandhya Aarti” instead of “Salaam Aarti”. This decision was taken by Dharmika Parishat or State Religious Council which oversees all the temples in the state.

Soon, an official order will be issued to all Karnatak temples after getting the final clearance from CM Basavaraj Bommai, Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department (muzrai) minister Shashikala Jolle said.

‘Salaam Aarti’ ritual was started during the time of Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Even after he died in the battle against the British, the ritual continued in various Hindu temples across the state.

Kashekodi Suryanarayana Bhat, Member of Dharmika Parishat, stated that earlier the ritual was conducted for the welfare of state administration, now it will be for the welfare of the people.

Bhat feels that the word “salaam” was imposed on Hindus during Tipu’s rule.

The Melkote temple had been holding “Salaam Aarati (Torch Salute)” every day at 7 pm since the reign of Hyder Ali and his son Tipu.

The move is said to be in line with the ruling BJP’s stand on Tipu Sultan.