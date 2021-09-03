Bengaluru: Voting is underway for city corporation elections of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Kalaburagi. Further, bypolls to a few other urban local bodies are also being held simultaneously. Officials said the polling is being held with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.Also Read - 'Will Steps be Taken After Covid 3rd Wave,' Supreme Court Raps Centre Over Delay in Framing Guidelines For Covid Relief

Belagavi

Polling began at a slow note with only 6.5% votes being cast till 10 AM, reported The Hindu. However, 25.76% voter turnout was recorded till 1 PM.

A technical glitch in a booth in Tilakwadi led to a delay in casting votes.

A total of 355 candidates are in the fray.

Huballi

Only 7.73% voter turnout was recorded till 10 AM. However, voter turnout shot up to 29.01% by 1 PM.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi also casted his vote along with his family members in Ward no 46 Vivekanand Nagar, Hubbali.

North Karnataka Civic Body Polls

Elections is being held for a total of 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. They include city corporations of Belagavi (58 wards), Hubballi-Dharwad (82), Kalaburagi (55), along with the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council (31), Tarikere Town Municipal Council (23), Bidar City Municipal Council (2) and Bhadravathi City Municipal Council (1).

Counting of votes will take place on September 6 and the model code of conduct came into effect on August 16.

According to the commission, there are a total of 14.01 lakh eligible voters, with the highest being in Hubballi-Dharwad – 8.11 lakh.

Elections are being held as the term of some of these local bodies has ended and due to orders of the High Court.