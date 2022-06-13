Mangaluru: A minor school boy ended his life at his school hostel after he was not allowed to wish his mother on her birthday, said police on Monday. The boy died by suicide after his hostel warden, allegedly, refused to provide him with a mobile phone to make the call to his mother.Also Read - Shakti Kapoor Reacts To Son Siddhanth Kapoor's Testing Positive In Drugs Test: 'Its Not Possible'

According to police, Poorvaj, 14, a resident of Hosakote in Bengaluru, had requested for the mobile phone to make a call to his mother on June 11, to greet her on her birthday but was denied permission by the warden. Even his family tried contacting him several times that day but in vain. They could not reach him as he was not allowed to speak.

Disheartened by the incidence, the teen took the extreme step to hang himself just before Saturday midnight, police said, adding that he left behind a suicide note.

Poorvaj was found dead in hostel by other students on Sunday morning and immediately informed the hostel management. The boy’s parents arrived at the hostel later in the day.

Further investigation is underway.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)