New Delhi: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will soon release a smart card that will allow travellers to take unlimited trips per day and for three days. In an announcement, the BMRCL said that one-day Metro pass priced at Rs 200 where passengers can take endless trips during the day will be available from April 2. Besides one-day pass, the BMRCL had also introduced a three-day Metro pass which is priced at Rs 400.

Two kinds of special pass have been introduced for unlimited travel in Bengaluru Metro

One-day Metro pass – Rs 200

Three-day Metro pass – Rs 400

Both the passes, which will be available from April 2, have security deposit of Rs 50.

Recharge and refund

The BMRCL also announced that it will refund unclaimed online smart card recharges and unclaimed online top-ups from April 2. The smart cards can be recharged online via the Namma Metro App, BMRCL website, Phone-Pe Mobile App and PayTM Mobile App. The smart cards can be updated by tapping at the Automatic Fare Collection gates after an hour it was recharged or within seven days.

Besides the special pass, Bengaluru Metro traveller can recharge smart card with an amount of Rs 50 up to a maximum amount of Rs 3,000 into the Smart Card. Please note that the stored value in the ticket will be reduced to the range of managed trips.