Bengaluru: With taxi aggregators including Ola and Uber unrelenting to the Karnataka government’s direction to stop autorickshaw services under its domain with immediate effect, the state transport department has warned that the enforcement will start from Monday. Karnataka government has declared big app based cab and bike aggregator Uber, Ola and Rapido as “illegal”, under the On-Demand Transportation Technology Act 2016, and have ordered to stop all their auto services in the state within next three days. Government had issued a notice on Thursday and given a three-day period to file their reply and compliance reportAlso Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance Hiked For Govt Employees of These States | Full List Here

However, the cab aggregators have shown no sign of falling in line with the government order. ”We had given them three days to stop their services. We also had asked them in our notice to furnish details if they have any to us in this duration. They have not responded yet. So, the enforcement will start from tomorrow,” a senior transport department official told PTI. Also Read - Seize Ola, Uber Autos Plying Despite Orders to Stop: Karnataka Government

BASE FARE PRICE REDUCED

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Ola, Uber and Rapido have reduced their base fare to Rs 30 from Rs 60 per ride in Karnataka, with effect from October 8, amid the state transport department’s notice to stop services of all aggregator-run autos in Bengaluru for the next three days due to the surging prices. Also Read - Ola, Uber, Rapido Auto Services To Stop In Karnataka In Three Days

The base fare was increased to Rs 60 due to a rise in fuel prices and to increase the income of auto drivers, the companies claim.

While the convenience fee remains constant at Rs 40, the minimum base fare which was increased to Rs 60 is reversed to Rs 30 per ride. Thus, the basic fare for an online ride now will be around Rs 70, which was earlier Rs 100.

WHY KARNATAKA DECLARES OLA, UBER, RAPIDO AUTO SERVICES ‘ILLEGAL’

The aggregators are providing autorickshaw services in violation of government regulations. Also, it has come to the notice of the department that customers are being charged higher rates than the rates fixed by the government,” transport commissioner T H M Kumar was quoted as saying by Times of India

According to State Transport Authorities, these aggregators are not suppose to run autorickshaws with cab-aggregator licence as aggregator rules are only there for cabs. “As per the provisions under On-Demand Transportation Technology Act 2016 aggregators are given license to provide taxi services only, taxi means a motor cab having a seating capacity not exceeding 6 passengers excluding the driver with public service permit on contract

The local auto drivers in Bengaluru were also planning to counter the app-based aggregators by launching their own mobile applications. The “Namma Yatri” app is expected to be launched on November 1, reported Business Standard.