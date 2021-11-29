Bengaluru: Amidst grave concern over the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus, the sample of one of the two persons who arrived in Bengaluru from South Africa has been sent to Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for Omicron testing. Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar informed the sample of the person is ‘different from the Delta variant’. The minister said he was not supposed to say anything officially as he was still in touch with the union health ministry and the ICMR officials. The results are expected by the evening.Also Read - Kerala Makes RT-PCR Test Must For Travellers From Omicron Affected Countries | Check Guidelines Here

Refusing to divulge the identity of the man, the minister said his COVID report shows that he has contracted a different variant of the novel coronavirus. “There is a 63-year-old man whose name I should not disclose. His report is a bit different. It appears different from the delta variant. We will discuss with the ICMR officials and will let people know by the evening what it is,” the minister said.

Key Meet on Tuesday

K Sudhakar said that he would chair a marathon meeting on Tuesday with the officers of his department, from the Principal Secretary to the Primary Health Centre level doctors, regarding the steps to be taken. He added that the members of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 have also been invited to the meeting.

Sudhakar also said that he has sought a detailed report on the Omicron variant. “We will get clear information on December 1 about how the Omicron behaves after the genomic sequencing. Accordingly we will initiate all measures,” he explained.

Several Restrictions Imposed in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government has imposed several restrictions across the state to combat the spread of the new strain of COVID. Stricter precautions are being followed in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts bordering Kerala.

Full list of restrictions here: