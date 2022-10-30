Bengaluru: Pothole woes seem on a rise in the silicon valley of India Bengaluru. Third in the month of October, another pothole related death occurred in the city of Bengaluru on Saturday night. A young bike rider died on spot after it collided with car that further overturned trying to evade caved portion on the road. In a CCTV video that surfaced, captured the moment of accident.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs SA BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: Surprise, Surprise; Hooda in Place of Axar - Twitter REACTS

According to a report by Times Now, the car driver and other person on the bike are currently in critical condition. Also Read - Does Intermittent Fasting Affects Female Hormones? Study Answers

VIDEO: BIKE-CAR ACCIDENT DUE TO BENGALURU POTHOLE

DISTURBING VISUALS: VIEWERS DISCRETION IS ADVISED Also Read - Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: India Win Toss, Opt to Bat

The video that surfaced the internet captured moment of collision between the bike and car. Reportedly, the incident took place yesterday night at Yelahanka in North of Bengaluru.

Another pothole-related death in Bengaluru, third in the month of October. A car trying to avoid a pothole overturns and collides with a bike coming infront of the car resulting in death of a youngster. The incident took place yesterday night at Yelahanka in Bengaluru north. pic.twitter.com/l2cU3WN1Lz — Rahul Chauhan (@chauhanrahullll) October 30, 2022

The youth from Kerala had been working in Bengaluru. The accident took place when he was heading back to his residence from work. His pillion rider also suffered injuries and was shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

BENGALURU POTHOLE WOES

Earlier this month, a scooter on which two women were travelling skidded after falling into a pothole and a bus ran over the pillion rider. She succumbed to her injuries later. In another incident, just days after filing a complaint to BBMP about the bad condition of the road near his residence, a senior citizen met with an accident on the same road and got his leg fractured.