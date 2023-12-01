Home

On Camera: Karnataka Teacher Abducted By Jilted Lover In Broad Daylight | WATCH

A 23-year-old school teacher was kidnapped in broad daylight in Hassan district of Karnataka on Thursday morning. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Karnataka News: In a shocking incident, a school teacher was kidnapped in broad daylight, allegedly by her jilted lover and other unidentified men, while she was on her way to work on early Thursday morning in Hassan district of Karnataka.

The brazen abduction of the 23-year-old teacher was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the footage of the kidnapping has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shows the victim, 23-year-old Arpitha, coming out from an adjoining lane onto the main street when some men jump her from behind and dump her into a Toyota Innova SUV and escape from the spot.

WATCH THE CCTV VIDEO HERE:

According to local media reports, the incident took place at around 8 AM on Thursday morning in Bittagowdanahalli area on the outskirts of Hassan city when Arpitha was on her way to the school where she is a teacher.

Local witnesses said they heard Arpitha’s cries for help and saw her being bundled into a Toyota Innova vehicle by unidentified men, before the SUV sped away. They said the street was almost empty at the time of the incident, hence, nobody saw her being jumped by the kidnappers.

“People only came to check what had happened when they heard her screams,” they said.

Jilted ‘boyfriend’ accused

Arpitha’s family has accused her alleged boyfriend, Ramu, for orchestrating the kidnapping. Ramu and Arpitha have been in a relationship for the past four years but the girl’s family recently rejected Ramu’s marriage proposal, reports said.

The family said the Ramu had recently approached them seeking Arpitha’s hand in marriage but the same was rejected by Arpitha as well as her parents. Feeling disrespected and angered after being turned down, Ramu, along with other accomplices, kidnapped Arpitha to exact revenge upon her and her family, they alleged.

A senior police official said the victim’s mother has named Ramu as one of the suspects involved in her daughter’s kidnapping.

Following the incident, Hassan Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammed Sujeetha visited the spot and said the cops have formed three special teams to rescue Arpitha and nab her kidnappers.

“The family has accused Ramu of being behind the kidnap. Arpitha is a teacher at Aradhana School and we are looking into why she stepped out of the house as it was a holiday today”, the SP said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.