Bagalkote: In a brutal assault and blatant disregard for law, a woman lawyer was repeatedly slapped and kicked by a man near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkote district of Karnataka on Saturday afternoon, reported the NDTV. The lawyer, Sangeetha was attacked by her neighbour Mahantesh, who has now been arrested, police said.

The entire incident was captured on video, which has now gone viral on social media, and showed Manthesh attacking Sangeetha with intense rage and force. His slaps pushed the woman back, while he kicked her in the stomach too. As the woman picks up a plastic chair to defend herself, the man kicks her again and lands more slaps, the video showed.

Trigger warning: A lawyer was brutally assaulted by a man named Mahantesh in Vinayak nagar, Bagalkot, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kZ3OpUeKbi — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 14, 2022



What’s even more shameful is that even though there are people around, nobody came forward to help the woman, who was being thrashed around mercilessly.

Manthesh had attacked the woman due to personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case, said the police. He claimed that the lawyer allegedly tortured and harassed him. The two have reportedly fought several times in the past.