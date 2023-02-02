Home

On The Way to School, Mom And Daughter Crushed to Death in Bengaluru as Truck Runs Over Car

Giving details, police said they had to use four cranes and an excavator to move the truck before the bodies could be removed from the car.

The Bengaluru Police has formed a special team to trace the owner and driver of the vehicle.

Bengaluru: On the way to school, a 47-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter were on Thursday crushed to death after a cement mixer truck ran over their car in Bengaluru. The accident happened near Kaggalipura area on the outskirts of Bengaluru when the woman – identified as Gayathri Kumar, was on her way to drop off her daughter at school. Her daughter was a class 10 student.

The accident happened at 8:30 AM when a speeding cement mixer was trying to make a slight turn while moving adjacent to the car, however, the vehicle was forced to break suddenly causing the truck to overturn.

Karnataka | A woman namely Gayathri Kumar and her daughter Samatha Kumar died when a concrete mixer truck overturned and crushed their vehicle on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road. Police identified the truck owner and search for the driver and owner is underway: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/Wi0jLUHoUa — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Photos of the accident shared on social media showed the cement mixer falling on the side of the car, completely flattening the hatchback.

Soon after the accident, a text message was sent to Gayathri’s husband, via the car’s emergency system. However, by the time he got the message, the duo had already died.

After the accident, the driver of the truck managed to escape from the spot.