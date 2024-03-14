Home

‘Only About 7000 Borewells Have Dried’: DK Shivakumar Says ‘There Is No Water Crisis In Bengaluru’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday addressed the concerns regarding the water crisis in Bengaluru. According to him, there is no water crisis in the city, despite around 7000 borewells drying up.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday addressed the concerns regarding the water crisis in Bengaluru. According to him, there is no water crisis in the city, despite around 7000 borewells drying up. the Deputy CM highlighted that the state government has taken proactive measures to manage the situation effectively and have introduced alternative sources of water to meet the demands of the growing population. He further said one of the key steps taken by the government is the control of water tax. By regulating water tax, the authorities aim to streamline the distribution of water resources and prevent any potential crisis in the future.

“As far as Bangalore, there is no water crisis. Only about 7000 borewells have dried. We have made alternative arrangements for all those things. We have taken control of water tax.”

VIDEO | Bengaluru water crisis: “As far as Bangalore, there is no water crisis. Only about 7000 borewells have dried. We have made alternative arrangements for all those things. We have taken control of water tax,” says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar). (Full… pic.twitter.com/OYu9EPeNyc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

Earlier on Monday, Shivakumar said the State had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades, and the next two months are “very much important” but the situation is not as grave as being projected by the opposition BJP.

Following the woes, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said it will take legal action against those drilling unauthorised borewells within the city limits.

The order comes just days after the civic body banned usage of potable water for non-essential purposes — cleaning vehicles, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains — in Bengaluru and stated that violators would be fined Rs 5,000.

