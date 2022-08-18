Raichur: Nearly 58 students of a government school in Karnataka’s Raichur district fell ill after having mid-day meals. As per a report by news agency PTI, the incident was reported in Amingadh village in Maski Taluk on Wednesday, where 35 girls and 23 boys were admitted to the hospital complaining of stomach pain and vomiting.Also Read - Little Girl Joins Street Artists As They Perform Folk Dance In Karnataka, Internet Calls Her a Superstar | Watch

"Only three had the problem and others were stable. But due to panic, they too got admitted. They are now under observation," one officer said. He further added that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

However, this is not the first incident of students falling sick due to the food poisoning. Last month, over 40 students of Government Higher Primary School in Gollarahatti, in Chitradurga district, fell sick and 26 of them had to be hospitalised after eating the midday meal.

Giving details, the school headmaster said he received a call from villagers and teachers who complained that students are falling unconscious and are vomiting. By the time he reached the school, some students had been admitted to the hospital.