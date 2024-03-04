Home

Pakistan Zindabad Slogan: Karnataka Police Arrest Three Based On FSL Report Ordered By CM Siddaramaiah

Bengauru: BJP MLC N Ravikumar and others during their protest over the alleged sloganeering of 'Pakistan Zindabad' after Congress leader Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha election, in Council hall during the Budget session of Karnatka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Vidhana Soudha: The police on Monday arrested three people for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the Vidhana Soudha corridor on February 27.

It is alleged that supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain raised pro-Pakistan slogans after his victory in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections following which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation by a government-run Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to check the validity of the allegations.

The police arrested three persons based on the FSL report.

One of the accused hails from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, the second one from Byadagi in Haveri district, and the third accused is from Delhi. The accused from Byadagi is said to be a chilli merchant, said the police sources.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka BJP had claimed that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.

The BJP has shared a report on X which it claimed was from the FSL. The report that the BJP has posted states, “To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether it was ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

However, the FSL authorities did not react to BJP’s claims.

Karnataka has been in the news as on February 28, the state BJP had filed an FIR against the Congress supporters who allegedly raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, in support of the Rajya Sabha Member Syed Naseer Hussain.

Karnataka BJP alleged that after the returning officer declared Hussain as the winner for Rajya Sabha along with two other Congressmen, Ajay Maken and GC Chandrashekhar, and some supporters of Hussain, who had gathered at Vidhana Soudha suddenly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.

(With PTI inputs)

