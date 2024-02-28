Home

Karnataka

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans By Congress Supporters Echo In Karnataka Assembly, BJP Files FIR

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans By Congress Supporters Echo In Karnataka Assembly, BJP Files FIR

A complaint has been filed by Karnataka BJP against Congress supporters who voiced slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the State Assembly during the Budget yesterday.

Syed Naseer Hussain

New Delhi: Karnataka has been in the news as yesterday, on February 28, the State Budget was presented and following the Budget, an FIR has been registered by the BJP leaders of the state against the Congress supporters who began sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, in support of the Rajya Sabha Member Syed Naseer Hussain. The pro-Pakistani slogans have triggered the filing of an FIR by the Karnataka BJP leaders at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

Trending Now

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Echo In Karnataka Assembly

As mentioned earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Karnataka filed an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, alleging that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday. The Congress supporters of RS member Syed Naseer Hussain were allegedly chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha.

You may like to read

Karnataka BJP Files FIR Against Congress Leaders

To the sloganeering, Karnataka BJP has filed an FIR at the Vidhan Soudha Police Station. As per the complaint filed by the Karnataka BJP, it was alleged that after the returning officer declared Hussain as the winner for Rajya Sabha along with two other Congressmen, Ajay Makhen and GC Chandrashekhar, at around 7 pm, some supporters of Hussain, who had gathered at Vidhana Soudha “at the instance of Hussain, suddenly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain.”

The complaint further said that it was shocking that the incident happened “brazenly” and openly within the legislative secretariat of Karnataka and the premises of the assembly of a state in India. Adding further, the complaint said that the Congress workers, along with Naseer Hussain, who shouted these slogans at the “instance” of Naseer Hussain, think that this is an election to the Pakistan Parliament and have openly opened up about their allegiance to the Pakistan state, which is an enemy country to India.

“It also shows that under the present government of Congress, there is no safety and protection for Indians and India within its legislative premises,” said the complaint. The complaint added that the offences above are punishable further under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code for acts “prejudicial” to the maintenance of harmony and are supposed to be a punishable offence and that Naseer Hussain and his supporters are liable to be punished.

Karnataka Assembly ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Controversy

“In the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, 2024, Naseer Hussain, one of the eight contestants for the RS elections held today, and a number of supporters of Naseer Hussain had gathered near the counting area in the Vidhana Soudha in the evening. It is found that at 7 pm, the returning officer of the Rajya Sabha declared Naseer Hussain was duly elected,” said the complaint.

“After that, the same supporters of Naseer Hussain who had accumulated at the Vidhana Soudha premises at his instance suddenly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Naseer Hussain. It was as if these supporters of Naseer Hussain shouted those slogans of PAKISTAN ZINDABAD hailing and praising Pakistan on the election of Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha or Upper House in India,” said the complaint.

“In the legislative house premises of one of the states of the Republic of India, namely Karnataka, pro-Pakistan slogans have been shouted in a celebratory manner. All this is done at the instigation of Naseer Hussain, who does not know whether he is elected to the Indian Parliament or the Pakistani Parliament,” added the complaint.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.