‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Chanted During College Event In Bengaluru, Two Minors Booked

Two engineering students have been booked in Bengaluru for allegedly shouting “Pakistan zindabad” slogans.

Bengaluru: Two engineering students have been booked in Bengaluru for allegedly shouting “Pakistan zindabad” slogans. According to reports, the slogans were raised at a college event, an inter-college fest at a private engineering college when students were chanting slogans in support of their of their favourite IPL cricket teams, said the police sources.

Just when the students were chanting slogans for IPL teams, at the same time, a boy and a girl, both minors, shouted “Pakistan zindabad” even as other students took objection and tried to stop them, following which they stopped.

Meanwhile, another student recorded the video of the incident and uploaded it on Instagram. The video went viral and the college carried out an inquiry and took apology letters from the duo and suspended them.

A case has been registered under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(1)B (with intent to cause fear to the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Karnataka Police has spoken to the parents of the two students and a further investigation is underway.