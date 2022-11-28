Parts of Bengaluru to Face Powercut Today; Check List of Areas and Timings

Bengaluru power authorities are now taking up the maintenance and repair works that have been pending for a long due to the unseasonal rains in the city.

Noida: Bengaluru will witness power cut in several areas on Monday as the city’s electricity board, BESCOM – Bangalore Electricity Supply Company – has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work during this time. As per media reports, the power cuts are likely to take place from 10 AM to 4 PM.

List of affected areas

  • Shankar Vihar Layout
  • P B Road
  • Sangolli Rayanna Circle
  • BSNL Office
  • Sub Registrar Office
  • Vinayaka Nagar
  • Sai International Hotel
  • Pooja International Hotel
  • Devaraj Uras Layout B Block
  • Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College

