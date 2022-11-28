Top Recommended Stories
Parts of Bengaluru to Face Powercut Today; Check List of Areas and Timings
Bengaluru power authorities are now taking up the maintenance and repair works that have been pending for a long due to the unseasonal rains in the city.
Noida: Bengaluru will witness power cut in several areas on Monday as the city’s electricity board, BESCOM – Bangalore Electricity Supply Company – has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work during this time. As per media reports, the power cuts are likely to take place from 10 AM to 4 PM.
List of affected areas
- Shankar Vihar Layout
- P B Road
- Sangolli Rayanna Circle
- BSNL Office
- Sub Registrar Office
- Vinayaka Nagar
- Sai International Hotel
- Pooja International Hotel
- Devaraj Uras Layout B Block
- Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College
