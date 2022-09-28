Bengaluru: Parts of India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru are likely to face power cuts on Wednesday (September 28) and Thursday (September 29). The power supply will be disrupted as Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will be undertaking some maintenance works in some divisions and areas. The KTPCL has been carrying out repair and other projects throughout September, which have included strengthening of existing transmission lines, replacement of conductors, construction of new lines, structure work and tests, among other works.

The power supply will most likely be affected on Wednesday and Thursday, between 10 am and 4 pm, as these works will be in progress during that time.

LIST OF AFFECTED AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE IN BENGALURU

Affected divisions:

K B Cross Kanakapura divisions

Affected circles:

Tumkur Ramanagara

Affected areas:

Bhaktharahalli, Bagenahalli, Bannimaradakatte, Vanigere, Kuruduhalli, Vaddarakuppe, Teradakuppe, Kallupalya, Gidadapalya, Kanakapura town, and surrounding villages.