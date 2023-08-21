Home

Karnataka

Passenger Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Sexually Harassing Air Hostess on IndiGo Flight

The incident was reported onboard flight No. 6E 1128 after the aircraft departed at 3.48 PM from the Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

After landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, the passenger was arrested and sent to police custody. Representational Image (Pixabay)

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old Maldivian passenger was on Monday arrested at Bengaluru airport for allegedly sexually assaulting an air hostess on a Male-Bengaluru flight. The passenger molested the air hostess who came to serve him and behaved obscenely with two other women cabin crew members on the flight. The incident was reported on August 18. After landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, the passenger was arrested and sent to police custody.

Passenger Booked Under Sections 354

Identified as Akram Ahmed, the passenger from Male in the Maldives, was booked under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman intending to outrage her modesty) and 409 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC.

What Happened on IndiGo Flight

The incident happened when the passenger asked for a glass of beer and cashew nuts and then the flight attendant brought it over to him. In the complaint, it was further stated that when taking them from her, the passenger was reported to have remarked, “I have been looking for a girl like you for the last 51 years. How much do you charge for service and when will you be free?”

The FIR also stated that Ahmed allegedly handed over a $100 bill to her and told her to pay $10 for what he had ordered and to keep the rest. The passenger also allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Passenger Misbehaved With Multiple Crew members

Later, when another flight attendant asked him to pay up for what he had ordered, Ahmed put his hands inside his pockets as if to take out cash but made an obscene gesture.

After the flight reached Terminal 1 of KIA at 6.15 PM, Ahmed got up hurriedly to get down, but another woman flight attendant asked him to remain seated for some time. However, he misbehaved with her as well.

Before the landing of the flight, the cabin crew alerted the Central Industrial Security Force personnel about the incident. And soon after his arrival at the airport, Ahmed was taken to the police station and an FIR was filed against him on Friday night.

IndiGo Confirmed Incident

IndiGo in a statement confirmed the incident and said, “An IndiGo crew member on flight 6E1128 from Maldives to Bengaluru on August 18, 2023, was the victim of inappropriate behaviour by a passenger. As per protocol, the passenger was declared unruly, and handed over to the airport security on arrival. An FIR has been filed against the passenger with local police and the matter was referred to the authorities for further action.”

