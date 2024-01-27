Home

Physically-Challenged Man Hires Contract Killer To Kill Father In Karnataka, Here's Why

Physically-Challenged Man Hires Contract Killer To Kill Father In Karnataka, Here’s Why

Contract killer Mahantesh attacked the victim with a machete (a broad heavy knife used as a cutting tool) and bludgeoned him with a stone near Rampura village .

Physically-Challenged Man Hires Contract Killer To Kill Father In Karnataka, Here's Why

Bagalkot: A physically-challenged man and his wife were arrested for conspiring and getting his father executed by contract killer in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district. The arrested persons are identified as Channabasappa, his wife Shivabasavva, his friend Ramesh Managoli and supari killer Mahantesh.

According to police, Channabasappa had given Rs 3 lakh as “supari” to contract killer Mahantesh Maradimath to murder 66-year-old Chennappa after a dispute between the two over division of more than 30 acres of land.

On Thursday, Mahantesh attacked Chennappa with a machete (a broad heavy knife used as a cutting tool) and bludgeoned him with a stone near Rampura village .

The police have arrested four people in connection with the case. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Similar incident

In November last year, a 22-year-old man shot his father dead here following an argument over selling of land in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the Sarai Baraulia village under the Ughaiti police station area.

The man has been identified as Subhash Chandra Sharma (56). Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh, who reached the spot, told reporters that Subhash was working in his farm along with his brother Sunil Sharma. At around 11.30 am, his son Sachin (22) reached the farm and an argument started between the two over selling of land.

The SSP said that during the argument, Sachin shot Subhash dead with a pistol and fled.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.