PM Modi Undertakes 20-Km Jungle Safari At Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went on a 20-km jungle ride at Bandirpur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Bandirpur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka to take part in a 20-km jungle safari. PM Modi is set to interact with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation efforts.

The Bandirpur Tiger Reserve is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and partly in HDKote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District. “PM @narendramodi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves,” Office of the Prime Minister tweeted, with the picture of him in a speckled safari clothing and hat.

PM Modi will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve where he will interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. He will also interact with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

According to PMO, Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to obliterate demand and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world — Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, said the PMO statement.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the programme ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’. During the programme, he will release the publications ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation’, a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declare tiger numbers and release a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). A commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger will also be released by Prime Minister Modi.

About Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Once the private hunting grounds of the erstwhile Maharajas, and nestled in the foothills of the Nilgiris, Bandipur has had a long tryst with tigers. One of the thirty reserves identified across the country to save the Tiger and its habitat, it’s also one of the last refuges of the endangered Asiatic wild elephant, according to the state Tourism department.

Apart from the two famed residents (tigers and elephants), a number of other endangered species such as sloth bears, gaurs, Indian rock pythons, jackals, muggers, and four-horned antelopes can be spotted in this national park.

Over 200 species of birds and a diversity of flora add to its attraction. Bandipur also supports a wide range of timber trees including teak, rosewood, sandalwood, Indian-laurel, Indian Kino tree, giant clumping bamboo.

