PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway; Travel Time Reduced To 75 Mins. Details Here

The project involves a 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8480 crores.

PM Modi today inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway which will reduce the travel time to just 75 minutes.

PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway which will reduce travel time from around 3 hours to just 75 minutes. The project involves a 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8480 crores. PM Modi while inaugurating the expressway said, “Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities in Karnataka. One is known for technology while the other is known for tradition. It is quite significant to connect both the cities through technology.”

WATCH: PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

PM Modi, who is in Mandya, while addressing a gathering said, “In the last few days, the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have gone viral on social media. Youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation. All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development.”

WATCH: PM Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway At A Public Rally In Mandya

Karnataka | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway at a public rally in Mandya district. pic.twitter.com/OIRUQPlwq2 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: All You Need To Know

The expressway will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to just 75 minutes. The highway was constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore. The project consists of two packages: Bengaluru – Nidaghatta (58 km) and Nidaghatta – Mysuru (61 km) and was executed by Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL). The expressway has nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, and four Rail Over Bridges. It has five bypasses around Bidadi, Ramanagara-Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna to avoid traffic congestion in towns along the highway. The expressway will boost tourism in the state as people looking to travel to weekend gateways like Ooty, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Coorg and Kannur will be able to commute faster. The expressway holds the potential to boost tourism not just in Karnataka, but also in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The fee for a single journey on this section (Bengaluru-Nidaghatta) ranges from Rs 135 to Rs 880, depending on the category of the vehicle. Two-wheelers not allowed on the expressway. NHAI officials said this is to prevent accidents as they’re more vulnerable.

