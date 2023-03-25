Home

PM Modi Inaugurates Whitefield-KR Puram Metro Line In Bengaluru | Details Here

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister took a ride with school children, staff from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Railway Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and construction workers.

PM Modi is on board the Bengaluru Metro, interacting with people from different walks of life. (Twitter/ @PMO)

Whitefield-KR Puram Metro Line: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) metro line in Bengaluru, which cost Rs 4,249 crore to build. The 13.71 km metro line comprises 12 stations and is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister took a ride with school children, staff from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Railway Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and construction workers. He interacted with the students, who were delighted to meet him, and also spoke with the women drivers of the metro. Throughout the journey, he sat with the BMRCL staff and construction workers. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, and others accompanied him on the metro journey.

PM @narendramodi is on board the Bengaluru Metro, interacting with people from different walks of life. pic.twitter.com/RKdLSXMucw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2023

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the BJP Maha Sangam public rally in Davanagere city in central Karnataka. Afterwards, he flew back to New Delhi from Shivamogga airport.

