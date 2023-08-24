Home

PM Modi To Visit Bengaluru On Saturday To Congratulate ISRO Team On Chandrayaan-3 Success; BJP Plans Mega Road Show

BJP leader R Ashoka said the BJP will organize a mega roadshow upon the arrival of PM Modi in Karnataka where he is arriving to congratulate ISRO team on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue, in Johannesburg on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP is planning a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on Saturday (August 26) to greet the team of ISRO scientists and officials involved in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Former minister and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said the BJP will organize a mega roadshow upon the Prime Minister’s arrival in the state.

“PM Narendra Modi is coming on August 26. We will be receiving him in big numbers with more than 6,000 people at HAL airport. There, he might address the people of Bengaluru. Our (BJP) national leader Santosh ji (General Sec B L Santosh) just spoke to me regarding organising a mega roadshow in Peenya, I have spoken to Dasarahalli MLA Muniraju about this,” Ashoka said, according to news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters, the senior BJP leader said PM Modi has given the opportunity to the people of Bengaluru to share their joy with him. “We the people of Bengaluru will give Modi a grand welcome, because ISRO means Bengaluru and Bengaluru means ISRO. He is coming here to congratulate ISRO scientists,” he added.

Though the details of PM’s visit have not been shared, he is likely to visit the Missions Operations Complex at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here to greet the scientists and officials of the space agency.

On Wednesday, PM Modi congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said he would soon visit them in Bengaluru to greet the entire team in person. He had a phone conversation with Somanath from Johannesburg, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

Before the phone conversation, he had virtually witnessed the landing and addressed ISRO scientists from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Noting that the plan was to organise a roadshow of about 1 km near Peenya, Ashoka said at the airport too there will be a gathering of people to welcome the PM. A meeting has been convened at the party office to discuss and finalise things, he added.

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon last evening. Earlier today, ISRO announced that the rover rolled down from the lander, stating “India took a walk on the moon.”

(With PTI inputs)

