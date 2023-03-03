BJP MLA’s Son Caught Taking Rs 40 Lakh Bribe; Karnataka Lokayukta Raids House, Recovers Rs 6 Crore Cash

Home

Bengaluru: Lokayukta authorities have caught BJP MLA’s son red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe and have recovered Rs 7.62 crore in his and his aides’ residences. The raids are going on at MLA’s places. V Prashant Madal was arrested after he was caught by Lokayukta police accepting money from a private individual in the Crescent Road office of his father, Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa.

Lokayukta sleuths have found the cash at the residence and office of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son, Prashanth, who worked as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chief Accountant.

The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday arrested Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash recovered from his office. Prashanth Maadal is chief accountant in BWSSB: Karnataka Lokayukta pic.twitter.com/5Blext88i1 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

According to reports, Prashanth had demanded Rs 80 lakh bribe in connection with a tender process and was caught while accepting Rs 40 lakh at his office. Prashanth was an accused in a Rs 55 crore misappropriation case in Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KIRDL).

Prashanth and two others were suspended by the government and the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The case in this regard was lodged at Surathkal police station.

The authorities have arrested five persons in this connection, including Prashanth. Siddesh, a relative of Prashanth, accountant Surendra, and two others named Nicholas and Gangadhar, who came to hand over the cash of Rs 40 lakh have been arrested, Lokayukta sources told IANS.

The accused will be produced before the Lokayukta Special Court and will be taken into their custody for further probe.

Raids are also conducted at the residence and office of BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency, Madal Virupakshappa at K.M.V. Mansion in Sanjaynagar locality of Bengaluru. The authorities have seized documents and other evidence from the residences.

The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP. The incident has come to light at a time when the opposition is launching attacks of “40 per cent commission” and kickbacks in government tenders. Congress has stated that the raids proved their allegations of corruption and commission charges.

The complaint was filed regarding the allotment of tender for providing raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Prashath’s father Madal Virupakshappa is the Chairman of KSDL.

The Lokayukta has lodged a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken up the investigation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.