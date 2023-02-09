Home

Principal Arrested For Raping, Killing Minor Student In Karnataka’s Raichur District

Police said Ramesh, the Principal of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Pre-University, who was absconding after the incident, was arrested from Bijapur.

According to police, the incident was reported at the hostel run by the VCB education institution.

Raichur: A Pre-University (PU) principal was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 17-year-old student in Lingasugur town of Karnataka’s Raichur district. Giving details, police said Ramesh, the Principal of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Pre-University, who was absconding after the incident, was arrested from Bijapur.

Parents of the victim alleged that Ramesh, the Principal of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Pre-University, sexually harassed the girl, killed her and later, got her hanged at a hostel.

According to police, the incident was reported at the hostel run by the VCB education institution.

The girl, a student of first PU (class 11), was found dead on February 10 night. When the victim’s parents reached the hostel after getting information, her friends alleged that Ramesh used to repeatedly call her to his room and sexually harass her. After that, parents and relatives of the victim protested before the college.

