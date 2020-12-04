Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada outfits have decided to go ahead with their call of Karnataka bandh on Saturday, despite the state government’s warning of stern action against protesters. Also Read - Karnataka Bandh: Police Detain Congress, JD(S) Workers Protesting Against Farm Laws; CM Yediyurappa Says Doors of APMC Still Open

Kannada Okkuta chief Vatal Nagaraj said the bandh will be total and successful as most Kannada groups are putting up a united fight. “Malls and commercial establishments too will be closed. The government, however, is trying to foil the closure using the police force,” he said on Friday. Also Read - Karnataka Bandh Today: Farmers Call For a State-wide Shutdown Against State Bills | 10 Points

Taxis and auto rickshaws will remain off road as some major auto and cab drivers unions have decided to support the bandh. Public transportation, including bus and metro services are expected to run as usual unless an unexpected situation arises, demanding to stop the service. Also Read - Karnataka Bandh on Thursday; Cab, Auto Services Likely to be Affected | All You Need to Know

Hotels and restaurant owners have only announced “moral support” to the bandh and will keep their business running.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to go ahead with their plan citing inconveniences to others. Several pro-Kannada outfits have called for a bandh in the state on Saturday against the formation of the Maratha Development Authority (MDA).

Last month, the Chief Minister had announced the formation of the MDA and earmarked Rs 50 crore for the ”overall development of Maratha people”, a move seen as an attempt to woo Marathas who are dominant in Bidar district’s Basava Kalyan, where Assembly bye-election is due.

Speaking to media regarding the state-wide Bandh called by pro-Kannada activists on December 5, Yediyurappa said, “There is no need for any kind of bandh as it gives people an opportunity to cause inconveniences to others. I promise to take all sections of society together.”

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned of stern action against those who will forcefully close services and businesses. “There are other ways to protest. You cannot disrupt the normalcy,” he said.

