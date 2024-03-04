Home

‘Pro-Pakistan Slogans Were Raised’, Claims Karnataka BJP Citing FSL Report, CM Siddaramaiah Yet To Receive It

The BJP has shared a report on X which it claimed was from the FSL.

BJP-Congress slugfest.

Pro-Pakistan Slogans: The Karnataka BJP seems to be in no mood to let go of the alleged raising of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha in support of the Congress Rajya Sabha Member Syed Naseer Hussain on February 28 as the party on Monday claimed that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.

The BJP has shared a report on X which it claimed was from the FSL. The report that the BJP has posted states, “To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether it was ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The report further says, “Frame by frame analysis was done of the source video. The examiner Pheneendra B.N. from the FSL states that the examined video is not tampered/doctored in between and is a result of a single capture. The acoustic analysis indicates that the questioned word pronounced is eliminated to the ending with ‘Saab’ and is identified to be ending with ‘Taan’.”

The FSL authorities have so far not reacted to this.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara have claimed that they have not received the FSL report yet.

BJP taking to social media stated, “The scientific report has proved that the Congress leaders were behind twisting the truth and propagating the false news. Now, the Congress stands exposed for trying to fool the people of Karnataka by trying to fabricate the slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as ‘Naseer Saab’ Zindabad.

“The Congress with an anti-national stand and Minister Priyank Kharge, the head of the factory of the false news, should confess to their anti-national stand and apologize before the people of Karnataka.”

Karnataka BJP leaders had repeatedly claimed that the Forensic Science Laboratory’s (FSL) report proved that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the Assembly during the celebration of the victory of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, on BJP’s claim that the FSL report confirms that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “Did you report it (FSL report) or did they (BJP) get the report, let them say what they’re saying. I’ll see the report and then we’ll talk about it. Neither do I nor the Home Minister know about the report.”

The BJP unit in Karnataka had filed an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, alleging that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)

