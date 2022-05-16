Bengaluru: Amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the examination for the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors (PSI), a section of candidates have written a 2-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi using their blood asking him to ensure justice to them. The letter which has been doing rounds on social media also demanded a thorough investigation into the case. The candidates in their letter also threatened to join a militant group if they did not get justice.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Contingent For Best-Ever Performance At Deaflympics

Meanwhile, the details of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which is probing the PSI CET scam revealed that teachers from a private school in Kalaburagi, who were designated as invigilators for the exam were instructed by the school management to help candidates cheat in the exam.

Last week, deputy superintendent of police (DySp) Shantha Kumar, who previously worked with the police's recruitment wing was taken into custody in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment scam. Earlier last month, the Karnataka government had decided to cancel the results of PSI recruitment scam. The government had stated that a fresh exam will be reconducted for 54,289 candidates.

How Did The Recruitment Scam Come to Light?

The recruitment scam came to light in Kalaburagi district after an aspirant was given 100 per cent marks though he had attempted only 21 questions in one of the question papers. Till now 55 people have been arrested including the Afzalpur MLA’s gunman. For the unversed, more than 54,000 candidates wrote the exam for 545 posts. Police sources said the initial probe revealed that up to Rs 75 lakh to 80 lakh was charged from the candidates as bribe.